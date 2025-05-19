McLaren teammates and Formula One championship rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were free to race each other in Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, and both agreed it was the right decision.

While Australian Piastri started on pole and finished third, Norris took second place after lining up fourth.

When Norris overtook for second place in the closing stages, Piastri did not make it easy as they went wheel-to-wheel, but it was a fair fight.