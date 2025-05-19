Japanese ultrarunner Tomomi Bitoh is a doer.
When she made the choice to freeze her eggs so she could become pregnant once she’s ready, she did it without thinking twice. In November 2023, a month before her 33rd birthday, she headed straight to a Tokyo clinic from the airport after completing a 170-kilometer high-altitude trail running race in the Himalayas.
“I didn’t ask anyone for their opinion. I didn’t even tell my parents. I’ve always known what I wanted for myself,” Bitoh, now 34, said. “I want to have a baby one day. Just not now.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.