The WNBA is investigating allegations of hateful, racial comments made by a fan at the combative season opener between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever on Saturday in Indianapolis.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society," the league said in a statement Sunday. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

The Women's National Basketball Players Association also addressed the reports of "hateful comments" in a statement Sunday, saying, "Such behavior is unacceptable in our sport."