Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 125-93 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference second-round series on Sunday.

The Thunder advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2016. Oklahoma City opens the conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Tuesday.

After scoring just six points in Thursday's loss, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams bounced back in a big way, pouring in 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander was 12 of 19 from the floor with three steals and no turnovers.