Trey Cabbage is not trying to replace Kazuma Okamoto.

When Okamoto, the Yomiuri Giants’ star slugger, suffered an elbow injury on May 6 that will sideline him for an extended period, it left a gaping hole at the No. 4 spot in the Kyojin’s lineup.

Manager Shinnosuke Abe has used three players in the cleanup role in the 10 games since Okamoto’s injury, with Cabbage getting the vast majority of the at-bats.