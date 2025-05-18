Jasmine Paolini made Italian tennis history on Saturday by winning the Italian Open, convincingly beating Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to claim her second 1000 series title ahead of Roland Garros later this month.

Late bloomer Paolini, who also won in Dubai last year, is the first Italian woman to win the Rome event since Raffaella Reggi in 1985 after overcoming former U.S. Open champion Gauff in straight sets.

The 29-year-old delighted the packed center court at the Foro Italico by winning the title.