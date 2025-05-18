Yuki Tsunoda survived a spectacular high-speed crash that saw his Red Bull car somersault into the barriers after only six minutes of action in Saturday's qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Japanese, who has plenty of experience of racing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, lost control when he hit the curbs at the Variante Villeneuve.

His car lifted and flew sideways before turning upside down into a single barrel roll before skewing into the barriers.

He was unhurt, but the session was red flagged to a halt as he climbed from his car and walked away.

Tsunoda was racing at an estimated 240 kilometers per hour when he bounced off the track, sending a stark warning of the unforgiving nature of the Imola venue, where three-time champion Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed in big accidents at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The drivers were all clearly alarmed by the scale of the crash and immediately checked on Tsunoda's condition.

Tsunoda was promoted to the Red Bull team from the junior Racing Bulls sister outfit earlier in the season to replace Liam Lawson.