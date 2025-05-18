Five months after cutting his right hand preparing a Christmas dinner, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has himself on the verge of a third major title at the PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old American fired three birdies and an eagle in the last five holes to post a 6-under par 65 in Saturday's third round at Quail Hollow to seize a three-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round.

Scheffler has converted his past seven 54-hole leads into victories, the same style he used to win the 2022 and 2024 Masters.