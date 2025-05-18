Pre-race favourite Journalism stormed to victory in the 150th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, producing a devastating finish to claim the second leg of U.S. horse racing's Triple Crown.

Journalism, ridden by Italian jockey Umberto Rispoli, looked set for more disappointment following his second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby after being boxed in coming down the stretch at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

But after clashing with the Bob Baffert-trained 6-1 shot Goal Oriented, Journalism burst through a gap and reeled in 20-1 outsider Gosger to claim a sensational win.