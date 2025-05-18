After finishing second in each of the first two Formula E races around Tokyo Big Sight, Nissan’s Oliver Rowland stepped to the top of the podium on Sunday in a thrilling Tokyo E-Prix.

The win gives Rowland an iron grip on the championship trophy in what he called a “dream” season a day earlier.

Starting on pole for the second-straight day, Rowland fell back in the early stages of the race as the drivers around him used one of their two allotted Attack Mode periods, which provides the cars with a temporary energy boost and increases their chances of overtaking.