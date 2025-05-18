In the world of professional sports, winning is everything.
But Formula E, which hosted the second Tokyo E-Prix this weekend at Tokyo Big Sight, is a notable exception. Founded with a mission of promoting electric vehicles, Formula E has always placed sustainability at the forefront of its raison d’etre.
Now in its 11th season, those efforts are paying off.
