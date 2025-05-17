Maserati’s Stoffel Vandoorne hit the jackpot with his race strategy and converted his advantage into a Formula E win in a wet Tokyo E-Prix on Saturday at Tokyo Big Sight.

The Belgian’s triumph was to the dismay of the loyal Nissan fans at the track, with championship leader Oliver Rowland slipping down to second after starting on pole.

Vandoorne was the lone driver to make his mandatory recharging Pit Boost stop when last year’s winner, Maximilian Guenther, stopped at the side of the track on the 13th lap with a mechanical issue. That prompted a red flag and another standing start, reducing Vandoorne’s deficit and allowing him to pass the field when the rest of the drivers took their stops.