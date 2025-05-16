Jannik Sinner marched into the semifinals of the Italian Open on Wednesday after destroying Casper Ruud in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 and sending a warning that the world No. 1 is officially back.

Ruud was supposed to be Sinner's toughest test in Rome since his return from a three-month doping ban, as the Norwegian came into the match in hot form on clay after winning in Madrid earlier this month.

In his previous matches, Sinner looked to be still finding his feet after his suspension, which he accepted from the World Anti-Doping Agency for testing positive for traces of clostebol in March last year.