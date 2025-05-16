European soccer's governing body UEFA hit out at FIFA President Gianni Infantino after his late arrival at the world body's congress in Asuncion led to a delayed start on Thursday.

The FIFA Congress opened more than two hours later than planned after Infantino's flight landed late in Paraguay, following his Middle East trip, where he accompanied U.S. president Donald Trump on state visits.

Infantino opened the congress at 12:47 local time, 2 hours and 17 minutes later than scheduled.