The world will be welcomed to the United States for the 2026 World Cup and this year's Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, days after a meeting with officials from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The U.S. will cohost next year's World Cup with Mexico and Canada and will also host the Club World Cup, which will take place in 11 cities from June 14 to July 13.

Infantino's comments come against the backdrop of Trump's immigration stance, which has raised questions about potential challenges for the numerous international fans expected to travel to the U.S. for both tournaments.