A stunning Lamine Yamal strike helped crown Barcelona as La Liga champion in a 2-0 win over local rival Espanyol on Thursday, with the victory ensuring Real Madrid cannot catch it at the top of the table.

Yamal's effort and a goal from Fermin Lopez lifted Hansi Flick's side seven points clear of Los Blancos with two matches remaining to clinch Barcelona's 28th title and complete a superb domestic treble.

Only the Champions League escaped an exciting young Barca side this season, as it won the league for the second time in six years, and did it Espanyol's ground, just as in 2023.