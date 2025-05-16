Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele blasted the rules preventing players from cleaning balls that land on the fairway at rain-soaked Quail Hollow after struggling through their opening rounds at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Playing in the marquee group featuring the world's top three players, Scheffler battled to a 2-under par 69, third-ranked Schauffele fired a 72 and second-ranked Rory McIlroy shot a 74 in his first round at a major since winning last month's Masters.

The PGA of America said Wednesday it would not use preferred lies to allow players to lift, clean and place balls despite the five inches of rain dumped on the course in recent days.