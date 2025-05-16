The world’s fastest electric cars will hit the streets of Tokyo this weekend, as Formula E returns to the capital. The second-ever Tokyo E-Prix is a doubleheader, with races to be held at the Tokyo Street Circuit in Odaiba on both Saturday and Sunday.

All eyes are on Nissan going into the E-Prix. Ahead of its home race, the only Japanese manufacturer on the grid is leading the constructor standings, with its British driver Oliver Rowland having also built up an early 48-point lead in the individual table.

“Look at the ambition we have this year — we are quite strong,” team principal Tomasso Volpe told The Japan Times. “It wouldn't be right if we didn’t have the ambition to win every single race. Of course, the final result depends on many factors. But definitely we come to Tokyo, which is also special for us because we are the only Japanese team, with the ambition to win the races.”