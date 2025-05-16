The Indianapolis Colts have apologized for a since-deleted video posted to their social media platforms following the release of the NFL's regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek," the team said in a statement to multiple outlets on Thursday.

The video revealed the Colts' season-opening game against the Miami Dolphins with the image of a dolphin wearing a No. 10 jersey and labeled "Hill" swimming along before being stopped by a Coast Guard boat with a siren.

Hill was pulled over outside of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami just hours before the Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8, 2024. He was taken to the ground by police, handcuffed and issued two traffic citations that were later dropped.

Hill, however, said he wasn't offended in a social media post on Thursday.

"Should've left it up (Colts), this was funny," he wrote.

Per the Microsoft rights violation, it likely stems from the fact that the corporation purchased Mojang, the firm behind the popular game Minecraft. The images used in the Colts' video closely resemble those of the game.