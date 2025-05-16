Stephen Curry said Thursday he is excited about the Golden State Warriors' ability to challenge for more championships in the future despite a disappointing early exit from the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors bowed out of the postseason on Wednesday after the Minnesota Timberwolves romped to a 121-110 victory to complete an emphatic 4-1 win in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

Curry spent the final four games of the series as a frustrated spectator after suffering a hamstring injury in the Warriors' Game 1 win last week.