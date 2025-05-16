Shohei Ohtani delivered his first two-homer game of the season and had six RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers poured it on with five home runs in a 19-2 victory over the visiting Athletics on Thursday.

Max Muncy, Andy Pages and James Outman also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who left no doubt by taking a 13-2 lead following a seven-run third inning. Muncy and Kim Hye-seong each had three hits for Los Angeles.

"(It) was quite the exhibition offensively and everyone contributed," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Max has been working hard to unlock some things and homered in consecutive games. So going into this Angels series, we're locked and loaded."