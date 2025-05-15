Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he has no plans to walk away from the team, saying his heated comments after Sunday's 2-0 loss against West Ham United came out of a sense of responsibility for the team's poor performance.

United is staggering to its worst top-flight season since it was relegated in 1974, with Sunday being its 17th defeat in 36 games and ninth loss at Old Trafford — which was once a fortress — and Amorim had said he may have to leave if the poor form continues.

"Since I arrived here, I was talking about the standards, and I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and say nothing, and not take the responsibility," Amorim said during Wednesday's media day ahead of next week's Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.