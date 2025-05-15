Rory McIlroy, whose Masters triumph last month completed his pursuit of the career Grand Slam, said on Wednesday that he has accomplished everything in golf he ever dreamed of and will not be burdened by any number-specific goals going forward.

The five-time major champion was a picture of contentment while talking to reporters at Quail Hollow Club on the eve of the PGA Championship, knowing his golf bingo card is complete.

"I have achieved everything that I've wanted — I've done everything I've wanted to do in the game," McIlroy said. "I dreamed as a child of becoming the best player in the world and winning all the majors. I've done that.