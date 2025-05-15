Veteran running back Derrick Henry has signed a two-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but U.S. media reported the 31-year-old inked a $30 million extension, which if confirmed would be the largest deal ever offered to a running back over the age of 30.

Henry joined the Ravens last year after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

He is widely regarded as one of the best and most destructive runners in the NFL.

Last season, Henry finished second in the league in rushing yards with 1,921, second only to the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley (2,005 yards).

He averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry and finished the season with 16 rushing touchdowns, forming a potent offensive partnership with Baltimore's dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Henry's contract extension, worth $15 million per season, makes him the third-highest-paid running back in the league behind the Barkley ($20.6 million) and the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey ($19 million).