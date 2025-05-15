The maximum penalties for drivers swearing has been reduced by 50%, while stewards will also be given more discretion on deciding penalties, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.
Competitors in Formula One and rallying have been at loggerheads with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over a crackdown on bad language during events.
Ben Sulayem said last month that he was considering "improvements" to the rules.
