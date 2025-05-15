The Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Golden State Warriors to advance to the Western Conference finals on Wednesday as the Boston Celtics kept their playoff campaign alive with a blowout victory over the New York Knicks.
The Timberwolves, who had dominated the Warriors to open up a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, were again too strong for Golden State as they powered to a 121-110 win in Minneapolis.
The victory completed a 4-1 series triumph for the Timberwolves, who return to the Western Conference finals for the second straight season. They will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.