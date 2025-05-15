The Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Golden State Warriors to advance to the Western Conference finals on Wednesday as the Boston Celtics kept their playoff campaign alive with a blowout victory over the New York Knicks.

The Timberwolves, who had dominated the Warriors to open up a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, were again too strong for Golden State as they powered to a 121-110 win in Minneapolis.

The victory completed a 4-1 series triumph for the Timberwolves, who return to the Western Conference finals for the second straight season. They will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.