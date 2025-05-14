Could the destination of the Emperor’s Cup be decided in the first handful of days of the ongoing grand sumo tournament?

With ōzeki Onosato looking untouchable during the summer meet’s opening stages, and maegashira Oho having already downed yokozuna Hoshoryu and ōzeki Kotozakura, it’s a distinct possibility.

The two front-runners were scheduled to meet on Day 4, and the victor will have a slight, but potentially significant, edge in the early stages of the championship race.