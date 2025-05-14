The U.S. men's national team (USMNT) scheduled two friendlies for early September to begin its warmup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the country is co-hosting along with Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT will face South Korea on Sept. 6 at the New York Red Bulls' home stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. On Sept. 9, the Americans will play Japan at the home of the Columbus Crew in Ohio.

Japan was the first team to officially qualify for the 2026 World Cup, excluding the three hosts, when it secured a top-two finish in the Asian Football Confederation qualifying group back in March. Japan is ranked No. 14 in the FIFA rankings, the highest-ranked Asian country, and has a 12-match unbeaten streak.

South Korea, ranked No. 23 in the world, is on track to clinch its World Cup place next month, as it currently leads its AFC qualifying group.

The USMNT, No. 16 in the world rankings, stalled out in the Round of 16 at the 2010, 2014 and 2022 World Cups and failed to qualify in 2018. This is the team's first World Cup cycle under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The national team has not played South Korea since 2014 and most recently played Japan in 2022 in a World Cup warmup that Japan won 2-0.