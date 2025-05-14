Lightning-fast greens are predicted at rain-soaked Quail Hollow when the 107th PGA Championship tees off Thursday with the world's top-ranked trio in a mouth-watering feature group sure to dominate attention.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, will join defending champion Xander Schauffele and new Masters champion Rory McIlroy in an 8:22 a.m. (9:22 p.m. in Japan) 10th-tee group Thursday that's guaranteed to thrill.

World No. 2 McIlroy of Northern Ireland completed a career Grand Slam by capturing the long-sought green jacket last month at Augusta National, snapping a major win drought dating to 2014 with his fifth major triumph.