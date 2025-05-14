Florida Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu has been suspended after making "inappropriate" remarks during a social media spat with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, the National Hockey League said on Tuesday.

The NHL said in a statement Cifu had been indefinitely suspended following a barbed exchange on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday which touched on the war in Gaza and U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

"The NHL has concluded that Mr Cifu's X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate. As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL," the league said in a statement Tuesday. "An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined."

In a statement released to U.S. media outlets, Cifu apologized for his remarks and vowed to work with the league over the controversy.

"Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media," Cifu was quoted as saying.

"My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments.

"I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions," he added.

Cifu had become embroiled in an ill-tempered back-and-forth with an X user over the ongoing playoff series between the Panthers and Toronto.

At one point in the exchange, Cifu branded the fan a "51st state anti semite loser."