Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied late for a 112-105 home win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday.

Down by nine with under nine minutes to go, the Thunder wound up outscoring the Nuggets 34-19 in the fourth quarter to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Oklahoma City, which overcame a monster game from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (44 points, 15 rebounds), would advance to the Western Conference finals with a win on Thursday in Denver.