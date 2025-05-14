Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points as the Indiana Pacers came from behind to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 and send the top seeds tumbling out of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday.

A flurry of six 3-pointers from Haliburton helped Indiana wrap up a 4-1 series victory as the Cavaliers' promising season fizzled out in disappointing fashion on their home court.

Haliburton's scoring was backed by 21 points from Pascal Siakam, while Aaron Nesmith contributed 13 points with 13 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points.