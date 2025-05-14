Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson — longstanding pariahs in MLB due to their involvement with gambling on the sport — have been removed from MLB's permanently ineligible list.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the historic decision on Tuesday, potentially making the two late players eligible for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

According to a letter Manfred sent to Jeffrey M. Lenkov, the attorney for the Rose family, "a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game."