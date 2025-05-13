Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Italian Open on Monday after being beaten by Peyton Stearns 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) as her struggles for form at the top level continued.

Stearns booked her place in the quarterfinals after coming through an attritional match that lasted the best part of three hours on a baking center court.

Osaka is another big name that American Stearns has beaten in Rome after also knocking out fifth seed Madison Keys in the previous round.

Former world No. 1 Osaka has looked a long way from the player who has won four Grand Slams since returning last year from a 15-month break from tennis for the birth of her daughter.

Her comeback was also hampered by an abdominal injury that forced her out of the Australian Open, after which early exits at Indian Wells and Madrid highlighted how far she was from her best.

Osaka warmed up for Rome by winning a minor event in Saint Malo in France earlier this month.

But she has failed to get past the last 16 of a tournament higher than the WTA 125 series since losing the Auckland final back in January.