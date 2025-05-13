Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has backed his Premier League promotion chasing side to "make history" by finally ending its playoff curse at the 10th attempt.

Wilder's team booked its place in the Championship playoff final with a 3-0 semifinal second leg win against Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Goals from Kieffer Moore, Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare fired United to a 6-0 aggregate victory that ranked as the biggest winning margin in English playoff history.