It's only a 2.5-hour drive from Augusta, Georgia, to Charlotte, North Carolina, but Rory McIlroy endured a whirlwind journey from his knees at the Masters to the tees at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy completed a career Grand Slam by winning at Augusta National last month, sinking to the finely manicured turf of the 18th green in relief after becoming the sixth man to accomplish the feat while snapping an 11-year major win drought.

"I always had hope. I always felt like I had the game," McIlroy said. "Defeating my own mind was sort of the big thing for me and getting over that hurdle."