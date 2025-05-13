The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces have combined to collect the past three WNBA championships. As the 2025 season lifts off Friday with more eyes on the league than ever before, those franchises are in something of an arms race while the Indiana Fever prepare to make a leap in Caitlin Clark's second season.

Twenty-two regular-season games eclipsed 1 million viewers in 2024. One game between Indiana and the Chicago Sky, pitting Clark against her college rival Angel Reese, was the WNBA's most-watched game in 23 years at 2.25 million; their rematch the next week attracted 2.3 million.

Clark and Reese only accelerated the popularity of a league that has been steadily growing since the turn of the decade.