As the Los Angeles Dodgers return home from a mammoth road trip, they will play host to the Athletics, who have been playing a far better brand of baseball away from their temporary home.

The Dodgers went 6-4 on a trek through Atlanta, Miami and Arizona, while finishing their adventures Sunday with an 8-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman had a home run among his four hits with three RBIs on Sunday. He went 19-for-40 (.475) during the team's travels and hit four home runs with 16 RBIs.