Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal as Andrew Robertson admitted it was "not nice" to hear the jeers for his teammate in his first appearance since announcing he will leave the Premier League champion at the end of this season.

Alexander-Arnold confirmed his impending exit on Monday ahead of a widely expected move to Real Madrid.

In his first game in front of Liverpool's fans at Anfield since the decision to leave his boyhood club, the Merseyside-born England star was subjected to audible jeers as he was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute against Arsenal.