Barcelona mounted a spectacular comeback to beat Real Madrid 4-3 and move to the brink of the La Liga title after overcoming a hat trick from Kylian Mbappe on Sunday.

The France striker threatened to haul Madrid back into the title race, but Raphinha's double and goals from Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia gave Barcelona a seven-point lead over the reigning champion with three matches remaining.

Hansi Flick's side was knocked out of the Champions League by Inter Milan in the semifinals on Tuesday and was at risk of its season collapsing if it lost to Madrid. Barcelona, though, rallied after after Mbappe's early brace.