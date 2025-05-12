Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said an announcement on his future was "not too far" away after he bid an emotional goodbye to the fans after his final home match with the club on Sunday.

On Friday, Alonso announced he would leave the club in the summer, with Sunday's game — a 4-2 loss to Champions League-chasing Borussia Dortmund — his last at Leverkusen's BayArena.

Alonso is widely expected to join Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League and La Liga as a player.