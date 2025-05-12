The Truist Championship is a big event in its own right, a signature event with a $20 million purse. It also serves as most stars' final prep for the PGA Championship, as the majors start coming fast and furious.

This year, the Truist (previously the Wells Fargo Championship) served another purpose, as U.S. captain Keegan Bradley gathered several prospective players for dinner early in the week.

It was the first formal gathering of the current Ryder Cup cycle for the Americans — and even LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were invited, according to a Golf Channel report.