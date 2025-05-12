The Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a second-half comeback from the Denver Nuggets for a 92-87 win that evened their Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points with six rebounds and six assists, and the Thunder clamped down defensively to win game in which both teams struggled to get their offenses firing.

The Thunder, the top seed in the West after a league-best 68 wins, connected on just 31 of 87 shots from the field — only marginally better that the Nuggets, who were 25-for-80.