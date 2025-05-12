The Colorado Rockies dismissed manager Bud Black on Sunday while in the midst of one of the worst starts in major league history.

Bench coach Mike Redmond was also let go. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer was named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

The announcement came just minutes after the Rockies recorded a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The win improved Colorado's record to 7-33 and halted an eight-game losing streak.