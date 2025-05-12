Freddie Freeman had four hits including a home run and posted three RBIs, Mookie Betts homered among his three hits, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 in Phoenix on Sunday.

Freeman had the first of two doubles to drive in a run in the first, hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and had a solo homer in the seventh to help stake the Dodgers to a 5-0 lead and ultimately earn them a split of the four-game series.

Will Smith had two hits and two RBIs, Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages had two hits and an RBI apiece and Michael Conforto had two hits for the Dodgers, who tied a season high with 18 hits.