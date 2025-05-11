World number one Jannik Sinner was ecstatic after a victorious return following a three-month doping ban, with a 6-3 6-4 win over Argentina's Mariano Navone in the second round of the Italian Open.
Sinner agreed to a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February and began an immediate three-month suspension after authorities accepted that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system via massages from his physiotherapist.
For the three-time Grand Slam champion, who had not played since winning the Australian Open in January, winning not about just about victory on home soil but also rebuilding momentum.
