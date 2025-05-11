Corbin Burnes threw seven scoreless innings, Eugenio Suarez hit his 12th homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Saturday in Phoenix.
Burnes (2-1) gave up five singles, struck out five and walked two during his return to the mound. He missed his previous start because of shoulder inflammation that required a cortisone shot, which led to his first missed turn since 2021.
Suarez homered off Dustin May (1-3) to give the D-backs a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning after Corbin Carroll tripled and scored on Ketel Marte's groundout in the third. Carroll leads the majors with five triples.
