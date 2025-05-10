Tomoyuki Sugano threw 7-1/3 impressive innings, Gunnar Henderson homered and hit an RBI triple and the Baltimore Orioles ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, California.

Sugano (4-2), who played 12 seasons in Japan before signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Orioles, pitched his best game in the majors. He allowed one run and three hits while striking out five without walking a batter in the opener of a three-game series.

The Angels' only run came across in the seventh when Yoan Moncado tripled and scored on a groundout by Taylor Ward.