Shohei Ohtani had three hits, and his three-run homer capped a six-run ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday.

Los Angeles overcame a three-run deficit after squandering a five-run lead.

Ohtani hit a 1-2 pitch from Ryan Thompson with one out to break a tie at 11-11. Earlier in the inning, Andy Pages and Enrique Hernandez had RBI doubles and Max Muncy tied the game with an RBI single off Kevin Ginkel (0-1), who gave up four straight hits to open the ninth.