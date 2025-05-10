Shohei Ohtani had three hits, and his three-run homer capped a six-run ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday.
Los Angeles overcame a three-run deficit after squandering a five-run lead.
Ohtani hit a 1-2 pitch from Ryan Thompson with one out to break a tie at 11-11. Earlier in the inning, Andy Pages and Enrique Hernandez had RBI doubles and Max Muncy tied the game with an RBI single off Kevin Ginkel (0-1), who gave up four straight hits to open the ninth.
