Asked on Thursday what she's enjoyed most about being a member of the Dallas Wings, Paige Bueckers said the easy answer was, "everything."

"Just the people here," Bueckers said during a conference call. "Coach Chris (Koclanes) talked about how obviously finding success is important, but you want to find great people first. I think they've done a great job from top to bottom finding people who are easy to work with, easy to work for."

Bueckers is gearing up for the start of her WNBA career, which officially begins May 16 when the Wings host none other than Bueckers' hometown team, the Minnesota Lynx, on opening night.